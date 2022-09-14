CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country
By Brian Miller
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many.
Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
Miami and Baltimore will be telecast locally in both cities with Miami dominating everything south of Orlando in the state of Florida. In Maryland, Baltimore will fill almost the entire state and bleed into Washington D.C. and the very north of Virginia.
The game will also be broadcast throughout Alabama (the Tua Tagovailoa effect) and in Louisville, KY (the Lamar Jackson effect).
The Jets and Browns as well as the Colts and Jaguars will all get regional coverage treatment across the state. As you can see in the map below, the Patriots/Steelers are the top draw, and fans on social media are laughing and asking “why?”
I’m not saying that the Dolphins are a great football team yet but the matchup between Tua and Lamar should be a pretty good game, at least on paper you would think it would be.
For the Patriots, this is almost like a nationally telecast game and there are a lot of things to observe if you are stuck watching it. Like the break-in-highlights from the Dolphins and Ravens game.
NFL Sunday Ticket has always been somewhat disappointing but now we know why we pay to watch the games we want.