Miami Dolphins week two fantasy football options vs. the Ravens
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t do too bad last week in terms of fantasy play and this week, there are players you should start, and some you need to sit.
It isn’t time to insert Tua Tagovailoa into your lineup and honestly, he is a free agent in almost every league so if he is on your roster, you are truly a homer and I mean that in a good way.
His time may come, sooner rather than later but this week isn’t that week.
The Ravens have a pretty good defense that is tough, physical, well-coached, and disciplined but they still have holes and they still are beatable. The question isn’t can Miami beat them, it’s who will you want to start this week from Miami’s roster to net you a fantasy victory in week two!
Sit-em
Mike Gesicki – Gesicki has almost no value right now and while there is tremendous upside if he gets into the passing game, we can’t be certain that he won’t be kept in to block. Last week he played only around 30% of the offensive plays and that is not what you want from a top TE whose best attribute is catching footballs.
Start-em
Jaylen Waddle – Waddle didn’t get the touches that many fans had hoped for but he got enough and his touchdown was the Dolphins’ only one from the offense on Sunday. Waddle should have a good game against the Ravens’ defense.
Sit-em
Chase Edmonds – You can include every other running back on the Dolphins offense. Last week was another bad outing and until the offensive line figures out how to block and open running lanes, the RBs will only get you points in goal-line work.
Start-em
Tyreek Hill – The only thing Hill didn’t do last week was score a touchdown and hit 100 yards. He came close to the latter. He is a must-start for your fantasy team given the focus of Miami’s offense to get him the ball.
Pick-em
Jason Sanders – Sanders isn’t on a lot of fantasy teams and if he is on yours, it’s not a bad thing. Number one projected kicker this year, Evan McPherson missed three FGs last Sunday. Sanders has a very good leg and if you have him, he will get you those 50-yard bonus points. He should get more chances this week.
Pick-em
Dolphins defense – Miami’s defense was good enough to get owners double-digit points in most formats but the Ravens offense is a lot better than the Patriots. This one is tough to call. Miami beat the Ravens last year because of their defense but they have also been blown out a few times over the years.