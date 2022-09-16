Miami Dolphins put Austin Jackson on IR two days before Ravens game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be without Austin Jackson for the foreseeable future after putting him on IR today. Greg Little will assume the starting job.
Jackson was injured early against the Patriots last weekend and Miami replaced him with Little who was injured as well. Little’s injury wasn’t serious but the Dolphins will now have to make a decision as to who comes off the practice squad to fill the void.
Miami entered the season with only 8 active offensive linemen on the final 53. It was believed they would make a move after cuts around the league but aside from adding practice squad players, they haven’t done anything.
Now, they are probably going to have no choice. Miami’s practice squad options are Kion Smith and Larnel Coleman, one will probably be elevated to the 53 this week and it is likely that Miami will try and find another tackle next week after the game in Baltimore.
There are not a ton of options on the open market right now. Miami could look to take a player off another team’s practice squad but if they go to the street, only a handful of options are there.
Daryl Williams and Eric Fisher are both available but Fisher’s history with injury isn’t good. Other options include Brandon Shell and Bryan Bulaga. Bulaga is over 30 and may not want to play. He only played one game last season.
One name to watch is Justin Skule who was released by the 49ers. He has plenty of starting experience but struggled during camp this year after missing last season with an ACL injury.
McDaniel knows Skule so he would have information on whether or not there is value in adding him to the Dolphins roster.
While Miami is not likely to do anything on Saturday, the move to put Jackson on the IR frees up a spot on the 53 man roster.