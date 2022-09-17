Miami Dolphins elevate two from practice squad including Coleman
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in Baltimore this weekend for week two of the NFL season but they are already facing problems on the offensive line.
Miami has elevated River Cracraft from the practice squad for the 2nd week in a row. It could be a sign that Miami will not have one of their receivers for the game.
Miami’s final injury report was released on Friday, Cethan Carter is out with a concussion, and today, the Dolphins downgraded TE Hunter Long to OUT with an ankle injury.
At wide receiver, the Dolphins have Cedrick Wilson, Jr. listed as questionable. Last weekend rookie Erik Ezukanma was inactive and could be inactive again this week as well. If Wilson can’t go, we are likely to see Ezukanma active.
Larnel Coleman will take his place on the Dolphins’ 53 having been signed from the practice squad. He will give Miami an extra offensive tackle. Miami put Austin Jackson on IR and Greg Little will get the start on Sunday. Coleman will be the reserve.
On the left side, Terron Armstead is dealing with a toe injury. He is currently listed as questionable after being limited all week. This is going to be an ongoing situation with Armstead who doesn’t often practice anymore during game weeks.
Salvon Ahmed and Christian Wilkins are both questionable as well. Ahmed missed last week’s game with a heel injury. Wilkins is a new concern. He practiced on Wednesday but was limited the last two days with a back injury.
Miami has made no known efforts to add additional offensive linemen but they may need to start thinking about the long term. Right now they are missing their starting RT and their LT typically will miss a couple of weeks during the season. If the Dolphins are planning a move, it may come in the next week.