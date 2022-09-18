5 key players to a Miami Dolphins victory over Baltimore
By Brian Miller
Today is a Miami Dolphins game day and that means we have something to cheer for! The Dolphins need these five players to step up.
Entering today’s game there is plenty to prove but five players stand out among the rest. These five need to play well if the Dolphins are going to have any shot at returning home from this road game with a 2-0 record.
We all know that Tua Tagovailoa has to play well. That goes without saying. The Dolphins’ young starting QB didn’t look phenomenal last year when he came into the game for Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter. The team went on to win but there were plays left on the field.
Last week against the Patriots, the same thing. Tua leaves plays on the field and he can’t do that today but even if he does, the Dolphins can still win because Tua is an accurate QB who will at least do enough. Because of that, I’m not going to cop out and put him as one of the five. We all should know that Tua is critical each and every week.
Greg Little
No player is going to be more scrutinized than Greg Little who steps in for injured Austin Jackson. Jackson was placed on IR last week and until he returns, the job belongs to Little. A good game today and the Dolphins may not have to look for another tackle on the market.
Little will face a lot of pressure off the outside as the Ravens test his ability to stop the bull rush from their defensive ends. If he can hold his ground, the Dolphins will be able to keep Tua upright. He will also have to maintain his blocks so the Dolphins can run the ball, a critical element of today’s game to keep Lamar Jackson off the field.