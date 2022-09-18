5 Ravens players the Miami Dolphins have to take out of the game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full today during their first road trip of the 2022 NFL season and the Ravens have several players that Miami will need to account for.
The Dolphins are returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2017 and it is a venue they haven’t won at since 1997. Yes, it has been that long and it is not a place Miami plays well at. The Ravens lead the all-time head-to-head series, 10-7 so a win today will slightly close that gap.
While the series tilts towards the Ravens, Miami has played so badly in Baltimore that they have been outscored 134 to 39 over the last four consecutive losses in Maryland.
If the Dolphins are going to stop this streak today, they will need to keep these five players from impacting the game.
Lamar Jackson
Last year the Dolphins did a great job of containing Jackson and in doing so took away his ability to run the ball when escaping the pocket. The Dolphins’ defense will need to do the same today. This is a no-brainer but needs to be said, the Ravens’ offense will succeed if Miami can’t keep Jackson from making plays with his legs.
The Dolphins’ secondary is good enough to take away Jackson’s passing options but that also means that coverage sacks are going to be important. I expect Jackson to take off running at every opportunity because I don’t think they match up well with Miami’s secondary. If the Dolphins’ front seven take away the Raven’s rushing attack like they did last year, Jackson is going to fee the pressure to take the game on his shoulders…or in this case on his legs.