The Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens game was a buffet of emotions
By Matt Serniak
I am still flying high after one of the greatest regular-season games the Miami Dolphins have ever played. I couldn’t care less if that’s hyperbolic for some of you. Today’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens was one for the record book and I have no idea if any records were even broken.
The Miami Dolphins shot themselves in the foot every which way in the first half. The offense, the defense, and the special team put every fan of the Dolphins into a state of “what the hell?”
It was 35-14 entering the 4th quarter and the Miami Dolphins were the equivalent of roadkill. They had a few cool moments but Tua and the defense looked like they never got off the bus. And then, it happened.
A guy who was nearly forgotten by everybody, who everyone thought was phased out caught an incredible touchdown.
Then the Miami Dolphins got the ball back and Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill deep.
Okay, the team is showing some fight.
Then, after a deep shot touchdown to Tyreek Hill and another one to River Cracraft, it happened again.
Oh my God, holy smokes!!! The Miami Dolphins are going deep and it’s working out.
I’m freaking out because the Dolphins tied it up after it looked like they were dead.
They get the Ravens to only squeeze three points out of their drive and then it’s Tua Time.
This guy, who me and many others lambasted and called a 12-year-old out there had about two and a half minutes left to tie or win the game.
Tua picked apart the Raven’s defense like a surgeon. The biggest play, on their last drive, might have been a draw play to Chase Edmonds, who wasn’t used at all throughout the game. He ripped off a 20-some-yarder and then it was on.
Tua dropped back, stepped up in the pocket, and found his guy…
This was Danny Noonan making that last putt. This was the cast of the Hangover finding Doug on the roof. As the great late Chris Farley would often say, Holy schinikes.
The Miami Dolphins who were down three touchdowns in the 4th quarter won the game.
Tua Tagovailoa, a guy I’ve crushed over the last week and much of the day on Twitter, credit to me for admitting that, stepped up and delivered like a guy who was drafted 5th overall surrounded by fantastic receivers.
Tua looked bad in the first half with two gross INTs. He came back in the second half and he didn’t hold back. He finished 36/50 for 469 yards and 6, count it 6 touchdowns. That’s an incredible game regardless of how you feel about him.
Tua picked up a defense that simply didn’t have it. It was awesome.
This feeling that I have is right up there with the Miami Miracle. I don’t know which is better. Since this just happened 30 minutes ago, I’m going with this being cooler.
Miami has Buffalo next week. Everyone said Miami needed to go 2-2 in their first four games. I say, let’s go undefeated during that stretch.
Wow, I’m still shaking from such an awesome game. I hope it was good for you as it was for me.
So yes every emotion that a human being can experience was experienced today. I lived a full life today. What a game!!!
Follow me @2ndSatSports