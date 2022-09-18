Miami Dolphins leave fans speechless in AMAZING comeback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were written out of today’s game in Baltimore. Down 28-7 at the half and down to start the 4th quarter, Miami dug deep and shocked the Ravens.
Tua Tagovailoa, the dog of the first half, ready to be written off the team, a mistake like no other, rallied the Dolphins to an amazing come-from-behind victory that left fans of both sides in shock.
On the day, Tua passed for and in doing so tied a Dolphins franchise record with 6 touchdown passes on the day. Two went to Jaylen Waddle, two went to Tyreek Hill, one went to Mike Gesicki, and the other to called up practice squad player River Cracraft.
His numbers included two first-half interceptions on poorly thrown balls but in the 2nd half, he was nearly perfect, in the 4th he was. With a passer rating of 124.1 Tua couldn’t be stopped, and the entire Dolphins offense couldn’t be stopped.
Miami clawed its way back into the game touchdown by a touchdown and the defense that had given up a touchdown pass of 75 yards, a Lamar Jackson run for a TD of 79 yards, and a 103 yard kick off return for a TD buckled down and held tight when the Dolphins needed it the most.
Lamar Jackson was perfect most of the game throwing 29 times completing 21 of them for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Entering the 4th quarter he was on fire and everything was clicking.
But the 4th belonged to Tua Tagovailoa. The 4th belonged to the Miami offense. Tua finished with 36/50 two interceptions, 6 touchdowns, and 469 yards.
The long ball? Tua hit Tyreek Hill twice for deep TD passes in the 4th quarter, the first of two for 59 yards and the 2nd a 64-yard strike on the next series.
This is the biggest comeback win for the Dolphins since a 21-point comeback against the Bills in the early 2000’s. The win may not silence all of Tua’s critics but it should go a long way in doing so.
Today, Tua Tagovailoa become an NFL quarterback. Miami moves to 2-0 on the season and will face the Bills next week at Hard Rock Stadium.