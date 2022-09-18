Myles Gaskin leads Miami Dolphins inactives for week two
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their week two inactives and there is a bit of a surprise at the top of the list with Myles Gaskin sitting this one out.
Gaskin wasn’t on this week’s injury report so this could be a new injury or more likely a potential illness. Miami’s back that was on the list all week, Salvon Ahmed, will be active on Sunday.
Not having Gaskin is a minor blow to an offense that needs a good stable of running backs. Gaskin is no longer the team’s front running starter but he can be a nice change of pace back and contributes in the passing game.
Linebacker Channing Tindall was a late addition to the list but his is illness related. He will not play today. While it won’t hurt the Dolphins’ defense all that much, it’s a loss of valuable playing time and experience but he should be back next week.
Cethan Carter was expected to miss this week after the shot he took to the head in week one. He has not cleared the concussion protocol yet.
We learned that Hunter Long would be out this week with an ankle injury and we now know that Tanner Conner will be active for today’s game.
Erik Ezukanma will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut as Cedrick Wilson, Jr. will be active after being “questionable” most of the week. Wilson could have a good game against a banged-up Ravens secondary.
The final member of the inactive list is Skylar Thompson but we expect that to be the case all year.
For the Ravens, they will be without WR James Proche, II, CB Brandon Stephens, TE Nick Boyle, and DT Travis Jones.
The Ravens who have had some injury concerns in the secondary will still have their starters for today’s game. They will not however, have their starting running back J.K. Dobbins who is being held out of today’s game. That means Kenyan Drake will get the start against his former team. The Ravens will also be without starting tackle, Ronnie Staley.