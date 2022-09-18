Sunday Ticket crashes just like Miami Dolphins hopes
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opened the season with a big win at home against the New England Patriots but that hope for a great season was about as good as the NFL Sunday Ticket stream.
UPDATE: Miami won, I’m eating “raven” and enjoying it quite a bit!
Yes, the NFL Sunday Ticket app has crashed and everyone is ticked off but for Miami Dolphins fans, it should be viewed as a Godsend. The way Miami is playing, fans might want to tune into their local CBS affiliate and watch the Patriots and Steelers.
Miami’s is down at the half and down 28-7 and it could have been worse. The Dolphins managed to stop an 18-play Raven’s drive that spanned two quarters and ate 10:00 minutes off the clock following a Tua Tagovailoa interception. That drive stalled at the one-foot line. Miami held on fourth and goal from the one.
Following that drive, Miami drove the field to even the score.
The Ravens jumped out to an early lead when they ran the opening kick-off back 103 yards. It was a perfect sign of what was to come. Miami, instead of playing like the team that faced the Ravens on Thursday night football last year, is looking more like the bumbling brood of clowns that have lost the Ravens in Baltimore since 1997 when the Ravens played at a different stadium. At M&T Bank Stadium, Miami is winless and today, it should be a similar outcome.
Nothing has gone right for the Dolphins today.
Xavien Howard has been schooled by a second-year receiver. He has given up a 70-plus-yard touchdown pass and been flagged for holding. He has been out of position and giving far too much cushion.
For his part, Josh Boyer’s defense has shown the Ravens nothing special. Prior to the game, John Harbaugh told CBS sideline reporters that they were ready to counter Miami’s Zero-Blitz package and they have done exactly that.
Tua Tagovailoa is not winning any friends in today’s game and in fact, he is likely to lose quite a few of his supporters and deservedly so. He has made constant mistakes and has been picked off twice. Both very bad decisions.
At least the Dolphins fan base watching from home can take comfort in the fact that like Sunday Ticket service from Direct TV, the Dolphins suck today.