Miami Dolphins defense comes up big when they needed it most
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fanbase went absolutely crazy on Sunday when Tua Tagovailoa led the team to a 4th quarter miraculous comeback but we can’t dismiss the efforts of the defense or the play calling of Josh Boyer.
The Ravens scored 38 points against the Dolphins. One of those touchdowns was on the opening kick-off return. That would mean the defense gave up on 31 points. We can also look at two broken plays, two passes that went all the way for scores. Take those two out of the game and Miami’s defense held the Ravens to 17 points. And we may as well recognize the 79-yard touchdown run by Lamar Jackson.
Take away those four plays and the Dolphins’ defense held the Ravens to 10 points. Yeah, I know, it doesn’t matter but what does matter is that Josh Boyer and the defensive players didn’t quit, didn’t stop, and made the stops that were absolutely necessary.
Fourth and one from the inch line, Miami holds when the Raven fumble the ball back to Miami. That score could have changed the game. Instead, Miami’s offense tied it up afterward.
The Dolphins’ defense played fantastically in the 4th quarter. They consistently kept the Ravens from making plays and in turn, got the ball back for the offense who took advantage of the field position and momentum.
Defensively, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Raekwon Davis stood out in the trenches. Eric Rowe had six tackles. Wilkins had 6 solo and two assists. While the defense never got to Lamar Jackson, they got enough pressure late to keep him out of sync.
This game will be talked about a lot this week and rightfully so that credit will go to Tua and the offense but we can’t forget that the defense stood their ground when it mattered most.