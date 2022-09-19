Tua Tagavoiloa joins elite Miami Dolphins company at quarterback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a franchise quarterback and if you still don’t believe that Tua Tagovailoa can lead the team, then you are not paying attention.
Tua is a very divisive player. Dragged through the media circles, fans love him or hate him and very few are legitimately in between. On Sunday, Tua shouldered the Dolphins and in leading them to a victory, accomplished something only three other players have done for the Dolphins.
Tua threw six touchdown passes. Only two QBs in Miami’s history have done that. Bob Griese who was not known for throwing the ball enough for six and Dan Marino probably would throw for 12 in this era of football. It’s an elite company. It’s a Hall of Fame company.
This does not mean that Tua is a future Hall of Fame QB, i’m not stupid enough to make the claim although some of you absolutely would think that is the case. Me being stupid, not making the claim.
Tua was on fire Sunday and this should be the elevating game that propels him out of a proverbial media gutter. Sadly, Tua won’t see an end to the vitriol. He will have a bad game eventually and the naysayers will return.
It’s two weeks into the season but these NFL stats have to make you smile.
- Passing yard leader: Tua Tagovailoa – 739 yards
- Touchdowns: Tua tied with two others, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz
- Rating: 5th in the league with 116.5
To add to this, the top two WRs in yardage are Tyreek Hill with 284 yards and Jaylen Waddle with 240 yards receiving.
Tyreek Hill also has 5 receptions of over 20 yards. And they said that Tua isn’t good with the deep ball.
We have taken a more realistic approach with our expectations of Tua and we call him out more for his decision-making ability and his consistency. On Sunday, we saw both change after the half.
While Tua didn’t play great in the first half, he didn’t play bad either. But in the second half, and especially the final quarter and a half, Tua played at an elite level.