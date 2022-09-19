Tua Tagovailoa nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won a big game on Sunday and Tua Tagovailoa is getting some props for his play. Tua is nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.
Tua’s big performance on Sunday should win him this week’s award. Surprisingly, Lamar Jackson wasn’t nominated for the same award considering the others that were. Winning isn’t a prerequisite and you can’t take away what he did against Miami’s defense early.
Jackson was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. He rushed 9 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. The score and 79 yards of that came on one play.
Tua lit the league on fire Sunday. He was 36/50 for 469 yards and six touchdowns. The other nominees are not close to what Tua did.
Jared Goff finished 20/34 for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions’ win over the Washington Commanders.
In New York, Joe Flacco got nominated for his game against the Browns. Flacco threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns on 26 of 44 passes.
Both Goff and Flacco had good games but it would be shocking, albeit typical, if Tua was not the runaway winner this week.
All three QBs led their team to wins and all three are rightfully recognized. Tua had his best day as a QB in the NFL and his numbers put him alongside some of the elite QBs in NFL history.
His six touchdowns were one shy of the league’s best single-game mark of 7. Eight players have thrown for seven TDs in a game including Nick Foles, Drew Brees, and Payton Manning. Tua’s six ties him with names like Dan Marino, Bob Griese, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers among others.