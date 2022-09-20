Miami Dolphins: 5 players that made “The Comeback” possible
The Miami Dolphins and their fanbase are still riding high after the team’s big comeback against the Ravens on Sunday. We all know that Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle had major impacts on the outcome, what about the rest of the players that played a big part?
Everything had to go right for the Dolphins in the 2nd half, unlike the first half. Truly a team effort, the Dolphins won because they believed they could. They won because Mike McDaniel instilled in them the confidence that they were good enough to go out and deal with adversity.
When the Ravens took a 35-14 lead in the third, the Dolphins didn’t sway, they stepped up and played harder. These five players made huge impacts in the game and while they are not getting the most credit, without them, Miami may not have completed one of the biggest comebacks in team history.
Zach Sieler was credited with three assists but those assists were incredibly important. In the 4th quarter, Baltimore faced a short 3rd and two, Sieler made contact quickly at the line and Christian Wilkins helped keep the Ravens short setting up a 4th and one. On that play, Sieler and Wilkins held their ground while Elandon Roberts and Trey Flowers made the stop.
The turnover on downs would lead to a Miami Dolphins touchdown six plays later and pull the Dolphins within 7 of the Ravens.
Chase Edmonds was pretty quiet on the day but when the Dolphins needed him the most, he shot out of the backfield to set up another big touchdown.
Miami had the ball on the Ravens’ 35-yard line facing a 2nd and 1 with the clock ticking. Mike McDaniel called on Edmonds to take the ball. And he did. Edmonds raced 28 yards nearly untouched to the Ravens’ seven-yard line.
It was actually a good thing that Edmonds was tackled. Miami would score two plays later and leave only 19 seconds on the game clock. Had Edmonds scored on his run, there would have been around 45 seconds left in the game.
We can’t know for sure what the Ravens would have done with 45 seconds but they were able to get into a position to throw a Hail Mary. Would more time have changed the outcome? Don’t know but the run by Edmonds set up the go-ahead and, winning, touchdown. It was a perfectly executed play and a great-designed play by Mike McDaniel. The offensive line gets a big tip of the hat here as well.
Alec Ingold was awfully quiet through training camp and in week one we only got a glimpse of what he could do. On Sunday against the Ravens, we saw why the Mike McDaniel offense needs a guy like this on the roster.
Ingold was amazing on Sunday. In the 2nd quarter, Ingold went in motion and stopped behind the center and took a direct snap on 4th and inches. He was able to get the first down. The drive stalled and Miami punted.
Ingold, however, was phenomenal. He made key blocks downfield during Miami’s 4th quarter comeback. His blocking to give Tua extra time was perfect. The Dolphins may not win this game if not for Ingold and his blocking ability because he was able to spring several players for big gains.
His 1-yard-for-1 carry isn’t all that impressive but his two catches for 15 yards were a bookend to a great game overall.
Take your pick: The Miami Dolphins offensive line played well most of the game.
The Dolphins still have a problem establishing a running game but on Sunday, the line was spectacular in pass protection. The Dolphins line was not credited with a single quarterback sack, the only sack was a missed block by a tight-end.
Overall, the unit played some of the best football yet. They allowed Tua time to make his reads and get rid of the ball. There were a few hurries registered but nothing, even in the first half, that stood out as problematic.
During the final drives, the line played even better showing they were more conditioined for the late game in bad weather. Their play in the final period was exceptional and a big reason why Miami was able to claw back into the game and eventually win it.
For all the garbage that Liam Eichenberg has had thrown at him, he played very well on Sunday as did Austin Jackson’s replacement, Greg Little who showed why the Dolphins have such a high opinion of him.
None of this is possible without Mike McDaniel. At the half, he talked about overcoming adversity and not worrying about scores but instead to play football. Whatever the exact words were, it worked.
His play-calling was spot on most of the game and in the 2nd half his play-calling was just plain brilliant. The last quarter and a half was a textbook on how to call a football game. The team backed his play calling with flawless execution.
It is hard to imagine how much ice flows through his veins, on Sunday, McDaniel proved that this game is not too big for him. He wasn’t lost and he didn’t panic. In fact, he was very calm and collected. In McDaniel’s two games as an NFL head coach, he has beaten two of the top coaches in the league, Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh. Both Super Bowl winning QBs.
With his 2nd win, McDaniel becomes only the 2nd coach in Miami Dolphins history to start their Dolphins head coaching career with two wins. Jimmy Johnson won his first three in his first year as the Dolphins head coach.