Breaking down Miami Dolphins rise to 5th in ESPN power ranks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are ranked 5th in the latest ESPN NFL Power Ranking after two weeks and that is a wonderful thing to see.
ESPN released it’s post-week 2 power ranking and the Miami Dolphins have made a considerable jump up to number five. That’s the good news but some are questioning the teams in front of them.
It is typical of Miami Dolphins fans to complain about something as trivial as a power ranking, even when it is something they should be proud of. I’m not really one of those fans but let’s break down the top teams in this latest rank.
Number one: Buffalo Bills
You won’t get any arguments from me on this, despite the fact it makes me sick to recognize it. The Bills are absolutely elite and if they were this good over the last two decades, the Patriots’ narrative would be a lot different. The task for the Dolphins is to prove this rank wrong.
Number two: Kansas City Chiefs
Again, won’t get an argument or a debate from me on this one. The Chiefs are a very good football team. These teams are on a collision course. On October 16th the two will square off for what likely will be an AFC Championship preview. The only travesty in this match-up is that it is scheduled for 4:25 pm and not featured in primetime.
Number three: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs are probably the best right now in the NFC but I’m not sure they should be third. The Bucs are 2-0 but really haven’t been as impressive as I would have thought. They beat the Cowboys pretty easily but only generated 19 points. On Sunday, they managed 20 points against the Saints.
Number four: Philadelphia Eagles
I’m not sure why the Eagles are ranked above Miami but I will say that their two wins this year were definitive. They needed the entire game in week one to fend off the Lions winning 38-35 and then on Sunday, they put the Vikings on notice. The Eagles have looked good but so have the Dolphins. Overall, it isn’t enough to get upset about.
Number five: Miami Dolphins
I can’t remember the last time the Dolphins were ranked in the top ten, let alone the top five of a power ranking. It is still early in the season but if the Dolphins find a way to beat the Bills, that 5 spot should become a top two.
Number six: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers get the nod here by ESPN. They have looked good but can they take the next step and produce a stretch of victories that will cement them as a real contender? That same question applies to the Dolphins as well.
Overall
If the Dolphins lose on Sunday to the Bills, they will fall out of the top five and you can’t really argue with that. 5 is a good spot for the Dolphins right now and they will face a tough schedule ahead that includes, in addition to the Bills, the Bengals who have been disappointing so far, the Vikings, Steelers, and gritty Lions.
There is a long season ahead and there is a lot of football to be played between now and week 18. Miami is going to rise and fall in power rankings but hopefully, this 5th rank will be the lowest but in reality, the only thing that matters is the win/loss record.