Miami Dolphins get an offensive line boost with addition of Brandon Shell
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins finally made a move to shore up the depth on their offensive line by adding former Seahawks tackle, Brandon Shell.
Shell is a seasoned veteran who makes the depth on the offensive line better. Shell was added to the Dolphins’ practice squad but he will likely see plenty of action on Sundays or at least make his way to the 53-man roster at some point.
To add Shell, the Dolphins released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the PS.
Shell has spent six years in the NFL, most recently the last two years with the Seahawks. He started all 21 games he appeared in. The right tackle spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets starting 40 of 49 games.
Drafted in the 5th round of the 2016 draft, Shell has done well for himself. He should be able to compete with Greg Little for opportunities on the right side. Miami needed to make a move after losing Austin Jackson to an injury. Miami put him on IR last week.
Miami had been rumored to be adding Shell as late as last week but it became official today. On Sunday, the entire offensive line played well giving up only one sack, that on a whiffed block attempt by Durham Smythe. Overall the Dolphins line played well.
Shell will likely be the option on Sundays to be added to the 53 over Larnel Coleman who was the best option for Miami last week. With Little playing well in Jackson’s absence, the addition of Shell is a bonus for Miami should he be needed.