Miami Dolphins: Offensive grades for Week 2 vs. Ravens
It was the best performance by the Miami Dolphins offense in recent and perhaps even distant memory. Here are the grades for the players that made it happen.
The Miami Dolphins had themselves quite the game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. It was perhaps the best and most important victory for the franchise over the last twenty-plus years and could be the building block to becoming a team that competes for a championship.
The game looked lost. The Dolphins had less than a 1 percent chance of victory, and Lamar Jackson was having an MVP-like performance through the first three quarters. But Tua Tagovailoa had a career performance in the final frame, and the dramatic and historic comeback has made him and the team the talk of the league this week.
So, just how well did the entire offense fare? Here are the offensive grades for the Miami Dolphins from their Week 2 game:
Tight Ends: B-
After a dismal performance in the season opener, the tight ends had some redemption in Week 2, thanks in very large part to Mike Gesicki.
Gesicki had just one catch for one yard against the Patriots, which seemed to solidify the notion that he was no longer a part of the long or even short-term plans. But he had a respectable 4 catches for 41 yards in the game against the Ravens, including the acrobatic touchdown catch that sparked the improbable comeback.
Bringing down the average a bit was Durham Smythe, who had one catch for five yards. But his negative contributions came in the blocking game, and he was singled out by the CBS announcers for his whiff in the second quarter that resulted in an immediate sack of Tagovailoa.