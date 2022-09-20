Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO
Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO.
No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
It’s why you need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. Only 222 of them are being produced, but they feature the team’s big three in all their glory.
Check it out below.
Okay, well it might not be much to look at right this second. But don’t let that dissuade you. Because FOCO only makes hand-crafted, hand-painted collectibles. The sort of collectibles that any fan would want in their fan cave.
From FOCO: They may have been down, but they certainly weren’t out! Celebrate the Fins’ ferocious fourth quarter surge with this Tua Tagovailoa & Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins Epic Comeback Triple Bobblehead.
These bobbleheads will begin shipping in March. You can secure a pre-order exclusively at FOCO for $120.
Below, you can find additional item details.
- Portrays Tagovailoa, Hill, and Waddle wearing their gameday uniforms in action poses for a triple dose of greatness
- Thematic, team-colored base with palm tree accents throughout that will look great in your collection
- GO DOLPHINS text display on backdrop to make sure you’re ready to cheer them on to victory
- Text display on reverse side of backdrop showcasing date of Dolphins’ Week 2 victory and Tagovailoa’s, Hill’s, and Waddle’s game stats so you’ll never forget that incredible game
- Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Field-textured top of base
- Front name displays so everyone knows who the faces of your franchise are
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Don’t wait. Check out FOCO today.
