3 ways Mike McDaniel and his big brain have been on full display
By Matt Serniak
Do you know how the Miami Dolphins, usually of late, have taken September off? Seemingly, for the last few seasons, the Dolphins would enter the year with moderate expectations and would begin the season like they’re in pure sleepwalking mode. Not this year and not this team. The biggest reason why the Miami Dolphins are 2-0 is because of Mike McDaniel and his big brain.
Mike McDaniel, who was amazingly brave and self-aware, mentioned in one of his introductory press conferences that he is in fact not intimidating. Mike McDaniel went on the Pat McAfee show and dropped innuendo after innuendo, hilariously, I may add. Mike McDaniel hit the trifecta for coach speak at the scouting combine, which again, was dynamite comedy.
Mike McDaniel is a fantastic interviewee who will deliver anti-typical coach answers that are fully in-depth but also very simplistic. I love how he answers questions.
And you know what else? Mike McDaniel kind of knows what he’s doing and when I say he kind of knows what he’s doing I mean he knows exactly what he’s doing and he is excellent at doing what needs to be done.
McDaniel is smart. He’s really smart. Don’t let the dry whit and college burnout sound to his voice fool you into thinking that he doesn’t know what he’s doing unless you coach a team that is playing the Dolphins then by all means be fooled.
Oh and the whole thing about whether or not Mike McDaniel, because he’s not built like a linebacker, can he lead a group of me? I don’t know, what do you think?
Yes, it’s after his first victory so, of course, the team is going to celebrate McDaniel. But when I look at this and after what I saw on Sunday, this team believes that Mike McDaniel has their backs and they know he wants to get the very best out of them and he will do everything he can to do it. Players respect that and they respect that quickly.
I realize it’s only been two weeks but this team, in two weeks, looks like the best offensive team Miami has had in decades. That’s not an exaggeration and it’s due to Mike McDaniel and his big brain. And having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is pretty important as well. But here are 3 ways that Mike McDaniel is flexing his big brain.