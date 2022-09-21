5 things the Miami Dolphins must do to beat the Bills on Sunday
It will be perhaps the biggest test of the season, and here are 5 things the Miami Dolphins must do in order to beat the Buffalo Bills this weekend.
While fans of the Miami Dolphins are still giddy about last week’s outstanding performance, the players and coaches are on to Week 3, and a huge test for the franchise looms as the Buffalo Bills will visit Hard Rock Stadium this coming Sunday.
The Bills are the cream of the crop, not only in the division but in the entire league. They are Super Bowl favorites, their quarterback is an MVP candidate, and they have arguably the best defense in the NFL. The Dolphins have struggled mightily against Buffalo in recent years, and they’ll have to turn the tide on their fortunes if they hope to be successful in the AFC East.
It begins this Sunday. Here are 5 things the Miami Dolphins must do in order to beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 3:
1. Xavien Howard must return to dominance
He may still be the dominant, ball-hawking, turnover machine that we are used to seeing, but Xavien Howard had his struggles against the Ravens. He proved instrumental as always with late pass breaks ups and a near-interception that would have tied the game in the 4th quarter, but he was found trailing speedier Baltimore players earlier in the game.
He’ll have one of his biggest tests of the season this coming Sunday against Stephon Diggs, Josh Allen, and company. The Bills present one of the best passing attacks in the league, and with Miami short-handed in their secondary, there will be a lot riding on Howard’s shoulders if the Dolphins want to be successful against a Super Bowl-worthy opponent.