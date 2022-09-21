Grading out the Miami Dolphins offensive line week 2 play
By Wesley Minke
While most Miami Dolphins fans are still speechless after the huge week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team is working towards their biggest test of the season week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.
However, the Miami Dolphins offense did something extremely special in week 2. For the first time in what feels like 30 years, they were able to effectively run the ball and protect the quarterback.
This is one of the many key things that allowed Tua Tagovailoa to pick apart this beaten-up Baltimore Ravens secondary and lead the Miami Dolphins to the largest 4th quarter comeback in forever.
The biggest piece of this offensive line was Terron Armstead, as the prized free agent left tackle took a big bag of money to come to play in South Florida.
However, the most important part of this offensive line Sunday afternoon was going to be the backup right tackle Greg Little who was getting his first start of the season after Austin Jackson went down in practice with an injury that will sideline him for 4 weeks minimum.
I think one of the bigger concerns Coach McDaniel had was the ability to make the other team respect the run enough for those receivers to be able to stretch the field.
That all starts up front and with the big bullies the Miami Dolphins have in the run game. Robert Hunt and Connor Williams were both expected to be huge this year in the run game and they have not let us down so far.
However, the most unexpected one in my opinion has been Liam Eichenberg who many thoughts were just a stop-gap for the next left guard to come in and take his place, but he has impressed early.
So let’s run through, position by position, and give each guy a grade for their performance in the week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.