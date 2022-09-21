Tua Tagovailoa credits defense for part of his Player of the Week honor
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ third-year quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, won his first NFL Player of the Week award after his big game against the Ravens.
Six touchdowns and an amazing comeback were enough to get Tua Tagovailoa his first NFL Player of the Week Award. Speaking with the media today, Tua gave a shoutout to the defense.
“It was cool. that’s my first one, but I’ve said this in many other interviews, individual success is only done with team success… it doesn’t happen if the DEF didn’t do what they did; the offense didn’t put up points. I commend that to our team.” – Via Josh Houtz on Twitter.
He isn’t wrong. The Dolphins needed a team effort to pull out that victory. One more first-down, an incomplete pass, or even a bad penalty could have changed that outcome. Instead, the Dolphins were able to use the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the hands of Mike Gesicki to pull out a victory.
Tua has a long career ahead of him and this hopefully, will be the first of many but at least he was recognized for an incredible performance.
Tua may need a similar performance on Sunday when he faces the Buffalo Bills in Miami. The two clubs, both at 2-0 and division rivals, have been a big talking point around the media circles. It’s a head-on collision with the winner sitting at the top, by themselves in the division. Even if it is only three games into the season.
Miami and Buffalo will kick off at 1:00 pm.