3 ways the Miami Dolphins defense can slow down the Buffalo offense
By Wesley Minke
There is no downplaying this game. This is the biggest game of the young season for the Miami Dolphins. How can they do the seemingly impossible job of stopping the Buffalo Bills’ offense?
The Miami Dolphins have a few pieces and have used a great game plan in the 1st half of the previous 2 games to slow them down. However, the offense has not had enough juice to keep the ball and continually forced the tired defense back on the field.
Buffalo has so many weapons outside that can make things extremely difficult to defend, especially down their #2 corner Byron Jones and a few inexperienced pieces to replace him.
The Miami Dolphins have been good at limiting teams because of the pressure they can bring, and in the past 2 years have been good at stopping teams’ rushing attacks.
The issue is going to be stopping big number 17. Josh Allen is a legit weapon with both his legs and his arm.
Not to mention he has some downfield speed in Gabe Davis, an unbelievable route runner in Stefon Diggs, and a big threat in the red zone in Dawson Knox.
The rushing attack has not found their way yet this season, but they have a lot of potentials, especially with the 2022 draft pick and lifelong Miami Dolphins fan James Cook.
However, with the way the Miami Dolphins offense has looked through 2 weeks, the defense should get its rest on Sunday. The issue is going to be keeping this Buffalo offense off the field.
So how do you stop them? Something that has not quite been solved yet. If anyone can figure it out though, it will be Josh Boyer.
The biggest thing for the Miami Dolphins is going to be how they utilize the blitz. They can’t overdo it and then play their way out of the game by giving Josh Allen easy reads. So let’s dive into it, how do the Miami Dolphins stop the Buffalo Bills’ offense?