5 things that can help the Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins enter week three of the NFL season, “Bills Week”, and it will be a battle for an early AFC East lead. A loss by the Bills won’t sway the predictions of a Super Bowl appearance this year but a win by the Dolphins might actually bring universal respect to a team that is on the verge of becoming a winning team.
Both teams are perfect on the season, 2-0. The Dolphins have clawed and scratched to hold a lead against the Patriots and fight back against the Ravens. The Bills have coasted. They beat the Rams early and then ran away with the game. They let the Titans stick around for a quarter of football before knocking them down to 0-2.
The Bills boast the number offense and the number one defense. They are the best in the AFC, maybe the entire NFL, and for now, only the Kansas City Chiefs are considered to be a team that can beat them. On Sunday, the Dolphins will try and prove that isn’t the case.
Can Miami beat the Bills? Yes, and if they do, it will end a seven-game losing streak but it isn’t going to be easy. The Dolphins can expect to be punched in the mouth early and often but to win, the Dolphins need to hit back. Harder. Here are five early keys to beating the Bills on Sunday.