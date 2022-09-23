Miami Dolphins Week 3 opponent preview: Buffalo Bills
By Luke Allen
The Buffalo Bills (2-0) ride into Miami coming off two straight dominant wins to open their 2022 season. In what will be their first divisional game of the new year for the Bills, there is a bit of intrigue around the league surrounding this match up with our Miami Dolphins, who also happen to start the year undefeated.
The Bills look to make NFL history
As pointed out by several sports media outlets, including Buffalo Rumblings, the Bills’ last 20 victories have all been by double digits. This insane feat has only been done once in all of NFL history and it’s been 80 years since it’s happened. The 1941-42 Chicago Bears won 20 straight games by 10+ points. The Dolphins will attempt to play spoiler to Bills and end that streak at 20.
Josh Allen and the high-powered offense
The Bills are currently third in the league in terms of total offense (right behind the second ranked Dolphins), averaging 413.5 yards per game, including over 300 passing yards per game, according to ESPN. QB Josh Allen is picking up right where he left off last season with 614 yards and 7 touchdowns through the first two games.
WR Stefon Diggs is showing out as one of the top receivers in the league this season as he’s recorded 270 receiving yards (second to only Tyreek Hill) and 4 touchdowns, which leads the league.
Don’t overlook Buffalo’s defense
With all the hype surrounding Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the exciting offensive displays, it would be easy to overlook the defense. The Bills’ defensive unit is second in the league in yards allowed, only surrendering 215 yards per game and they only give up a measly 8.5 points per game, also second in the NFL.
The Bills stifled Derrick Henry on Monday night, only allowing the 2020 rushing leader to muster up 25 yards on 13 carries — less than 2 yards per carry — en route to trouncing the Tennessee Titans 41-7.
The bottom line
The Buffalo Bills are an elite football team who are dangerous on both sides of the ball. They’ve blown their opponents out of the water over the last two seasons and look to be Super Bowl favorites. This game being played at Hard Rock Stadium is an advantage for the Dolphins, but they will indeed have their work cut out for them.
Buffalo opens up at 5.5 point road favorites. Kickoff is at 1:00 ET on Sunday.