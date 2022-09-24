Looking ahead to the 2023 off-season, Miami Dolphins areas of need
By Brian Miller
The 2023 NFL Draft is a long way away and the Miami Dolphins are only two weeks into the 2022 season but what will Miami need to address next year?
The Dolphins are in a good position when it comes to their roster. They will have money to spend in free agency, they have minimal impact free agents that could hit the market and the core of the team is nicely set up for the next few years. That doesn’t mean they do not have holes that will need to be filled.
When the draft rolls around, many of the needs Miami has today will be filled in free agency but the rest will come in the draft and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Dolphins attack the draft with a “best player available” mindset if they can fill the holes in FA.
First, we need to identify where the needs are currently at.
- Offensive line
- Linebacker
- Cornerback
- Tight end
- Running back
Miami will enter the 2023 off-season with 23 players potentially hitting free agency including Mike Gesicki, Eric Rowe, Myles Gaskin, Raheem Mostert, Michael Dieter, and Andrew Van Ginkel. Many of these players will be re-signed long before they hit the market or shortly before the start of free agency but the long-term success for the Dolphins will lie in the 2023 off-season.