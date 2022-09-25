3 other games Miami Dolphins fans should watch on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins may be playing in the game of the week, but which other contests should be of interest to them this Sunday?
The Miami Dolphins will be playing in one of the biggest games on the NFL schedule this weekend, as the Buffalo Bills come to town for a matchup of undefeated division rivals. Miami set the league on fire with their impressive 4th quarter performance last week against the Ravens, and they’ll be taking on the team that is widely considered to be the Super Bowl favorite behind their MVP candidate quarterback.
So while plenty of eyes will be glued on the action in South Florida, there are a few other games on Sunday that Dolphins fans should keep tabs on. It is still far too early to make anything of any potential playoff picture, but it is never too soon to start rooting against the teams that could potentially challenge Miami for a postseason berth.
Here are three games for Miami Dolphins fans to keep an eye on this Sunday:
Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets – 1PM
This game will be a matchup of the next two opponents on the Dolphins’ schedule, meaning that the game footage from this contest will be dissected by Miami’s coaching staff and players for the next couple of weeks.
The Bengals have struggled to find their footing and may be experiencing something of a Super Bowl hangover, and have started off the season 0-2 with losses to the Steelers and Cowboys. They’ll have a quick turnaround after playing the Jets, as they’ll face the Dolphins this coming Thursday.
The Jets are riding the high of their comeback win over the Browns in Week 2, and are sitting at 1-1 when it looked like they might lose their first 5-plus games. Divisional games are always tough, but the Dolphins have lost to the Jets just once in their last nine meetings. The two will play in Week 5.
Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots – 1PM
A matchup of the two teams that the Dolphins have beaten this year, the Ravens will look to rebound from the comeback that Miami laid on them, while the Patriots are coming off of a victory against the Steelers that was anything but convincing.
If the Dolphins are able to pull the upset against the Bills, then the loser of the game between Baltimore and New England will be a full two games back of Miami to begin the season, giving them the upper hand in a potential Wild Card race.
San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos – 8:20PM
This matchup will have the most direct implications on the Dolphins, no matter the outcome.
The Broncos will likely be a part of the AFC Playoff picture during the final weeks of the season, and any loss to an NFC foe is good news for Miami. But this isn’t just any NFC foe. The success of the 49ers during the 2022 season will determine where the Dolphins sit in the 2023 Draft, as they own San Francisco’s pick due to a trade 18 months ago. Every 49ers loss will be beneficial, but how much so if it comes at the hands of an AFC opponent?
You get to choose who to root for in this one. The loser will drop to 1-2.