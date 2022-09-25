Armstead good to go as Miami Dolphins inactives are announced
By Brian Miller
There have been some thoughts that Terron Armstead may not be able to go today for the Miami Dolphins but he is active. Others are not.
Today’s game will have a lot of drama and excitement but six players on the Dolphins will not be making an impact from the field.
Myles Gaskin
This is the 2nd week in a row that Gaskin is in active and he is being benched while Salvon Ahmed is playing. This isn’t a great sign but it could be a foretelling of his future with the Dolphins especially as the trade deadline approaches later in the year.
Gaskin is a good runner and not seeing him on the field is interesting. Clearly, the Dolphins are going with the best players that fit within the game plan but this one still makes you wonder.
Hunter Long will miss another game, this isn’t a surprise as he has been banged up.
Cethan Carter did not clear the concussion protocols this week which will keep him inactive for the 2nd week in a row.
Erik Ezukanma will not make his NFL debut against the Bills and last week WR coach Wes Welker said that they are not rushing him to get to the field. He has to learn more than one receiver position and while he said Ezukanma is making strides, he isn’t where they feel he needs to be just yet.
There is no surprise about Skylar Thompson who will remain inactive the entire season as long as the Dolphins have both active QBs healthy.
Finally, Raekwon Davis is inactive for today’s game. This is a big blow to the defensive front rotation. Miami will be fine with Zach Sieler playing more but keeping players fresh is a big part of the defensive success.
For the Bills, Khalil Shakir, Dane Jackson, Tommy Sweeney, Jordan Phillips, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, and Ed Oliver are all out.