Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
By Brian Miller
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat.
There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
The Patriots knew this and as a result, got to Miami three days before their week one game in the heat. The Bills didn’t think it was necessary. Hydration is just as important as having a shade, which by the way, opposing teams have. There are portable shades on their side but there is no question, the sunlight is an absolute beatdown.
It didn’t take long for Bills fans to start crying about the unfair advantage despite the fact they take full advantage of the cold December and the whipping wind off the lakes.
One Bills fan thinks that OSHA should investigate Miami because as she put it, the Dolphins didn’t provide a safe working environment for the Bills players.
Another Bills fan said that the Dolphins are cheating by using the heat as an advantage and thinks the NFL should make Miami provide the same shading on the other teams’ side of the field.
Those two are not the worst, however, another Bills fan thinks the Dolphins should be forced to play indoors when the temperature becomes too high.
Of course, not one of them is saying that the Bills should have done better to hydrate or should have come to Miami early. Then again, they are Bills fans.
Miami will face the Bills late in the season and we have to wonder if they think that Buffalo should provide some protection from the cold.
This is the last impression that Bills fans should have as they head back to Buffalo it sums up their entire weekend! Guess we should have provided him less beer.