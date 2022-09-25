Miami Dolphins fans can help beat the Bills: Be loud!
By Brian Miller
There is a lot of football left to play, like 14 games when today is over but the Miami Dolphins can take the top spot in the AFC East with a win against the Bills.
Three weeks into the season and the Dolphins find themselves 2-0 on the year but no team they will face this year will be as tough as the Buffalo Bills. Splitting with the Bills would be an incredible accomplishment that would end a 7 straight losing streak to them. Sweeping them would be pure bliss.
We have to wait a long time before we start talking brooms and dustpans but we can talk about today’s game.
Miami will welcome the Bills into Hard Rock Stadium where Bills Mafia will be a big presence. A viral video was posted by the Bills media team showing a huge contingent of Bills fans in Southbeach. They called it Mafia Takeover.
The Bills fans will be loud at HRS today but the Dolphins fans will be louder. They are on a mission to help any way they can and at The Rock, they have been very loud lately. In fact, in Baltimore last week they were clearly heard.
Miami will need its fans to be loud and on their feet. Any advantage will be needed. This Bills team is one of the best in the NFL. The juggernaut that media pundits have put at the top of the league’s various power polls.
A win today will go a long way to changing the national narrative on the Dolphins although I would imagine there will be enough excuses to discredit Miami in some way should they win.
If you are going to the game today, be loud, and then, be louder.