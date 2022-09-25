Mike McDaniel ties Jimmy Johnson for best Miami Dolphins coaching start
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may finally have their long overdue head coach of the future. Mike McDaniel has been outstanding the first three weeks.
With the Miami win today, McDaniel ties Jimmy Johnson as only the 2nd coach in Miami Dolphins history to his career off with three opening wins. He is the only first-time head coach to win three games. Johnson, of course, took over for Shula after his Super Bowl winning stints in Dallas.
McDaniel has not looked the least bit lost on the sideline. His play calling has been timely and the execution has been productive. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins have yet to run away with a game but their perseverance is incredibly noticeable.
A week after overcoming a 21-point lead, the Dolphins battled back against the number one offense in the NFL, the Bills.
McDaniel has his team ready to play and he is making half-time adjustments that are leaving opposing teams wondering what is going on. In the 4th quarter, the Dolphins are outscoring their opponents 35-5. Neither the Dolphins nor the Patriots scored in the 4th quarter of week one.
Next up, McDaniel will face off against Zac Taylor of the Bengals. Taylor took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and both teams will play coming off big wins on a short week.
McDaniel seems to be the type of coach that will have his team ready to play. For now, it’s time to enjoy the victory and then on to Cincinnati!
Three and Ohhhh yes Miami!