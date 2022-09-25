Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury.
Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
If Tua can’t return, it will be up to Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater couldn’t complete a pass with two minutes left in the half with great field position. It would have been an incredible turn if the Dolphins could have punched it in because they get the ball back in the 2nd half.
So far, there is no word on Tua’s current situation.
Miami’s offense has been very good despite not having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle playing a similar role to what they did last week. Of course, that was mostly in the 2nd half so we could see a big third and fourth quarter.
Bridgewater has a big arm but he needs to get the ball out quicker. He took an unnecessary sack and has not looked good on his lone series. To be fair, he did come off the bench cold without much of a warm-up.
Defensively, the Dolphins are giving up big plays when they blitz and Josh Allen’s two touchdown passes were to wide-open receivers without a white jersey in the vicinity. Miami has done very well putting pressure on Allen without the blitz.
Halftime adjustments will be interesting but the Dolphins have put themselves in a position to keep this game close and with the ball first in the second half, they have a shot to take a lead.
So far, things are going well for the Dolphins and the heat is going to take its toll on the Bills but the biggest question is will Tua Tagovailoa return?
UPDATE: Tua ran out of the tunnel pumping his fists and the crowd went crazy according to those at the game.