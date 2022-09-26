3 things learned from the Miami Dolphins statistically weird win over Bills
By Matt Serniak
Everyone knows that for this week, I picked the Miami Dolphins to beat the Buffalo Bills. But nobody, especially me, would have guessed that the Miami Dolphins would beat the Buffalo Bills after getting out-everythinged the entire game. Statistically, the Dolphins should have lost by double digits. But, as we all know, the only stat that matters is the score.
As amazing as it sounds, the Bills played Dolphin’s football by going with the death by a 1,000 cuts method which is a method I thought the Miami Dolphins would use. All of us watching the game felt as if the Bills had the ball for no less than a century. And every time there was a 3rd down we all collectively said, “please just get off the field one time.” That didn’t happen that often and the Bills just kept the ball.
Just look at it. Look at every part of the game. The Bills did more but they never finished. They took their time and never went up on Miami. Then when the Dolphins got the ball, they moved fast. It didn’t always work out, but they looked like they could move the ball all day on Buffalo. Yes I know they punted more.
The amount of plays ran and time of possession suggest the Bills won by 20. It still has me baffled that they did all that and still only scored 17 points.
The Dolphin defense was the ultimate bend but don’t break defense and when they needed to stop the Bills, they did it. It was wildly impressive.
3-0 is something most didn’t have happening. We all wanted 2-2 after the first four weeks. Now, they head to Cincinatti on a short week to play a Bengals team that found their groove against the Jets. I honestly think the Dolphins keep this going. More on that later in the week.
For now, let’s talk about what I think we learned from the Miami Dolphins victory over the Buffalo Bills.