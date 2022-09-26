Five Miami Dolphins week three offensive game balls
By Brian Miller
Victory Monday always feels good but today, the Miami Dolphins are celebrating their biggest win in years over the Buffalo Bills and it is a very good feeling.
The win itself was made even more special by the invasion of Bills Mafia into Hard Rock Stadium and after the game, there was no shortage of complaints, specifically about the Dolphins using the sun as a weapon. O.k.
There was a game on Sunday and both teams fired off hard the entire game. It was a physical challenge from start to finish. In the end, the Dolphins managed to stay upright longer than the exhausted Bills.
Josh Allen we learned is an incredible competitor. The guy is legit one of, if not the best QB in the NFL right now but on Sunday, Tua was better when he needed to be. The Dolphins’ defense was better when it had to be.
Melvin Ingram told reporters after the game that the defense was feeding off the energy in the stadium. It apparently helped them overcome the draining 60 minutes of heat both sides endured.
Offensively, the Dolphins played mistake-free football and that made a big difference in the game. Here are our five game balls on the offensive side of the ball. Mike McDaniel announced after the game that everyone was getting a game ball…we will stick with five.
Terron Armstead
Armstead kept the Bills’ pass rush in check and we only heard Von Miller’s name mentioned once during the Miami Dolphins victory.
Armstead was everything the Dolphins were hoping to get when they paid him more than $70 million to come to Miami. Battling a toe injury, Armstead powered through and helped the offensive line keep the Bills’ tough defensive front in check.
Chase Edmonds
You won’t find Edmonds on any of the league leaders list from Sunday. The Dolphins couldn’t run the ball effectively, nothing new this year, but he contributed near the goal line rushing for not one but two touchdowns. In the 4th quarter, Edmonds took a big shot when he attempted to pull in a Tua Tagovailoa pass at the goal line. The ensuing hit drew a personal foul penalty. Edmonds jumped up and shook it off. On the day, his stats didn’t reflect how hard he fought for minimal yards.
Greg Little
Little is earning a legit shot to be the starting right tackle moving forward. He played well against the Ravens and he was better against the Bills. Little was knocked out of the game, missed a few plays, and returned without any impression of an injury. Overall, Little controlled the right side of the line most of the game.
Jaylen Waddle
Waddle is going to Waddle. The Bills did a great job of keeping Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in check but you can only hold them down for so long and it was Waddle who got the open opportunity. Waddle made 4 catches for 102 yards but it was the 3rd down and 22 completion to the five-yard line of the Bills that gave the Dolphins their first lead. It would prove to set up the game-winning score.
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua didn’t have the same game he did a week ago but he protected the football, came back from a lower back injury at the end of the 2nd quarter, and made the perfect pass to Waddle when the Dolphins needed it the most. On the day, Tua wasn’t a stat machine but he didn’t need to be. The offense ran only 39 plays to the Bills’ 90 but it didn’t matter. Miami won despite the lopsided time of possession.
Honorable Mention
- River Cracraft
- Cracraft is going to need to be added to the 53-man roster soon. He is no longer eligible to be called up from the practice squad and why would the Dolphins not want to keep him there? Cracraft has scored a touchdown in both of the last two games and is becoming a go-to for Tua at the goal line.