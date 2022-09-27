Cheetah Is Here: Dolphins fans need this Tyreek Hill shirt
Cheetah is here. Let Eli Apple know. In the meantime, Miami Dolphins fans need this new Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT. Check it out below.
Do Cheetah’s eat apples? The one that calls South Beach home does. Which is why Miami Dolphins fans need to check out this Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT.
Last year, after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Apple took to Twitter and called Hill a ‘baby.’
Hill keeps his receipts, telling the media that he’s excited for the Thursday night game against Cincinnati.
“I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple,” Hill said. “I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. Cheetah’s here.”
Get your popcorn ready and get your new Tyreek Hill shirt. Cheetah Is Here.
Tyreek Hill has some unpaid debts, and the Cheetah is here to pay them!
- Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather charcoal. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in charcoal. Drawcord in charcoal. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in charcoal. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Designed by Sami Cappa.
- Screened in the USA.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting (but please note they recommend that men size up and women size down when ordering), when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $34 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.