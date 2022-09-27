Miami Dolphins: 3 players with something to prove against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins are 3-0, but there are still areas for concern. Which players have something to prove this Thursday against the Bengals?
As odd as it sounds, the Miami Dolphins are the final remaining undefeated team in the AFC, and sit atop the conference as the current number one seed. They achieved this rare accomplishment by beating three formidable opponents in the Patriots, Ravens, and Bills, and seem to be the talk of the league after their impressive stretch.
But after an exhausting game in the brutal South Florida sunlight, the Dolphins will be faced with a short week and an away game as they will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Thursday Night Football this week. Miami is a field goal-or-more underdog, depending on which outlet you look at, given their visitor status and the nature of their contest on Sunday.
Despite their perfect 3-0 record, the Dolphins are far from that. There are reasons for concern on both sides of the ball, and head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff are certainly working diligently to find solutions for their issues. But there are a handful of players with something to prove themselves, and they will look to get their footing back against the Bengals and wrap up (what used to be) the first quarter of the season on a high note.
Here are three Miami Dolphins players with something to prove against the Bengals: