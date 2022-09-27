Miami Dolphins face tough challenge in Cincinnati on a short week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Cincinnati this week for a primetime Thursday night matchup with the Bengals and it may not be an easy game for the Dolphins.
Banged up and battered after their week three game against the Bills, the Dolphins are worn out. The heat took a toll on the Phins and while they are used to the weather, it is still physically draining. Add into the equation a short week that will include a Wednesday flight to Ohio, Miami has to work through a lot to get ready for their early week four challenge.
Tua Tagovailoa is a question mark right now as he deals with back and ankle injuries. Would he start if the game were tonight? Probably not but he has a couple more days to get healthy.
The Bengals, coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, haven’t looked good so far this year. They have been beaten by the Cowboys and Steelers but managed to hold off the Jets for their lone victory last weekend.
Joe Burrow has been knocked around. He has been sacked 15 times in three games. The Bengals’ offensive line is going to be challenged by the Dolphins’ edge rushers who have yet to make a huge impact as expected.
On the outside, Ja’Marr Chase remains one of the top receivers but so far this year, 22 receptions for just over 200 yards. The Dolphins should be able to match up against Chase pretty well and if the Dolphins can force Burrow into making bad passes with disguised blitzes, the Dolphins secondary should be able to hold their own even if Xavien Howard is being bothered by a groin issue.
Overall, the Dolphins should win this game, on paper, but we know that while the elements can help the Dolphins a short week after a tough game on the road can be just as problematic as a team playing Miami under a blistering sun. Miami will have to be ready and overcome all of the dings they have.
The good news is that after this Thursday, the Dolphins will not play again for 10 days and will have time to rest up and get ready for their week five date with the New York Jets. For now, concentration on the Bengals is imperative.