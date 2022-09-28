Grading out the Miami Dolphins offensive line week 3 play
By Wesley Minke
Most Miami Dolphins fans are still a little in shock over the gigantic win against Buffalo. Many Bills fans I am sure will blame this loss in South Florida on the health of the defense and the banged-up offensive line.
Doesn’t change the fact that their offense had the ball for 90 plays and could only muster 17 points. Whereas the Miami offense had the ball for 39 plays and scored 21 points.
A big part of that was the success and time for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the pocket. A big part of that was the dominance in the pass-blocking and run-blocking game by this offensive line.
In the pass-blocking game, the Miami Dolphins limited that dangerous Buffalo Bills front seven to a total of 3 QB hits and only 2 sacks, one of which came from a Teddy Bridgewater drop-back.
The good news is Von Miller was not even a factor in this game. That is a huge testament to Terron Armstead. They want mano a mano and our guy won. That is something I never thought I would say about the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line.
The challenges do not get much easier though, as this next week on Thursday Night Football, Terron Armstead and the boys will get a big matchup against a dangerous Bengals front seven.
One that will feature the likes of Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, and Sam Hubbard. They have proven to be a major mismatch for teams in the past, but how can the Miami Dolphins answer that threat?
In a very similar way, they managed the threat of Baltimore and Buffalo. Effective in the run game, and lean on the big boys to give Tua Tagovailoa time to step up and make the big throws downfield.
This offense also needs to help keep the defense off the field with long sustaining drives after the defense was just worn down for a whole game, and now turns around on three days’ rest to play Cincinnati.
Without further ado, let’s give a grade to each of the linemen for this past weekend.