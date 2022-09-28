Miami Dolphins next 8 games are winnable but the Bengals are up first
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ schedule will get a little less weighted after they leave the city of Cincinnati. The Bengals are going to be one of the toughest teams Miami will face in the next month or so.
After a slow start, the Bengals got into the win column last weekend. Yes, it was against the Jets but a win is what turns an early season around. Previously, the Bengals lost by three to the Steelers and then three to the Cowboys. They are a tough team to play and the Dolphins are not only coming off a short week, like the Bengals but traveling. To make matters worse, the Dolphins will lose another day of walk-through sessions because of Hurricane Ian.
There is no doubt that this game is going to be tough for the Dolphins and the focus should entirely be on the Bengals but we are not the players. We are not the coaches. We are fans so we are allowed to look ahead.
Few fans predicted the Dolphins would go 3-0 to open the season. Many believed that starting their first four games 2-2 would be a great sign of things to come. Regardless of the reasons or the Bills Mafia’s continued excuses, the Dolphins are unbeaten. Now, they look to stretch that to four.
After Thursday, the Dolphins will have ten days to prepare for the Jets. It will be a road game in New York where Miami has had success lately. Miami’s next seven opponents after the Bengals set up well for Miami to make a deep run.
- @ Jets
- Vikings
- Steelers
- @ Lions
- @ Bears
- Browns
- Texans
Miami will then go on a massive three-game road stretch that will put them on the west coast for the 49ers and then the Chargers and the third game in Buffalo where the Bills will look to revenge their week 3 loss.
Miami will return home for the Packers before finishing on the road in New England and then week 18 at home against the Jets.
The stretch of games, between Cincinnati and San Francisco, is critical for the Dolphins. If Miami can go into the west coast trip with only one or two losses, they will enter that three-game stretch potentially sitting at 9-2. That would be an absolute dream scenario for Miami.
Miami needs to take care of the Bengals first, obviously. But there is a path to the postseason and if Miami can sneak out another victory on Thursday night, that road may look a lot more possible.