Top 15 NFL QBs after week 3, Tua Tagovailoa lands in the top 10?
By Juan Vasquez
Week 3 of NFL Football is officially behind us and the season has already given us lots of surprises, the biggest one might be Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the biggest surprises in the league, led by HC Mike McDaniel the fins have kicked off the season with an undefeated 3-0 record. Apart from that, McDaniel’s revamped offense has allowed QB Tua Tagovailoa to break out.
We missed the QB rankings for week 2, so let’s run through the top 10 QBs after week 2 for reference:
- Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
- Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
- Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
- Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
- Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
- Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
- Jimmy Garoppolo – San Francisco 49ers
- Jared Goff – Detroit Lions
- Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals
- Joe Flacco – New York Jets
Tua doesn’t need an explanation after a monster 6-TD performance, Lamar had been tearing it up. Allen and Mahomes are self-explanatory, and Jalen Hurts had also been tearing it up.
It’s surprising to see just how few QBs are playing great football in 2022, and it’s even more surprising to see names like Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in the top 5. But outside of the top 5, the QBs mentioned have played a lot of inconsistent football.
Some might even say bad football, but not as bad as anybody dropping below the top 15 because it’s been a true disaster in that sector.
With that being said let’s go ahead and start our top 15 NFL QBs of the 2022 season. Only 15 QBs, since the other 17 have been so bad they’re not even worth mentioning.