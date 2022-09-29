3 QBs active for Miami Dolphins and they get key defenders back too
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their official inactive list for tonight’s game and not surprising, Skylar Thompson will stand on his first NFL sideline.
Miami will have Thompson activated in case Tua should get hurt or his back flairs up providing the Dolphins a QB behind Teddy Bridgewater. It will be the first time the 7th-round rookie will be active for a regular season game.
Joining the rookie will be defensive tackle Raekwon Davis who missed last week’s game. The Dolphins need the three-headed rotation of Wilkins, Davis, and Sieler.
Out for the Dolphins this week will be headlined by Cedrick Wilson, Jr. Despite being inactive, the Dolphins did not opt to activate Erik Ezukanma but instead signed River Cracraft to the 53-man roster. Cracraft has played well enough in his three games so far.
At TE, the Dolphins will be without Cethan Carter who still has yet to clear concussion protocols, and Hunter Long who is becoming a disappointment after being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2021 draft.
Last week Noah Igbinoghene was active for the first time in 2022 but he finds himself back on the inactive list this week.
Another player who continues to see the healthy scratch designation is Myles Gaskin. Gaskin will sit out his third game of the year and it is becoming more and more likely that his future could be in question. He is a name to watch on the trade block.
For the Bengals, four players were listed inactive at the time of this writing. D’Ante Smith, Trayveon Williams, Jackson Carman, and Drew Sample.
The good news for the Dolphins is the fact that Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, and the others from the laundry list of names that appeared on the injury reports this week, will at least start tonight.