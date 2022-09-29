The Miami Dolphins have turned into the new villain in the NFL
By Juan Vasquez
The 3-0 Miami Dolphins have turned into the new villain in the NFL. The brand new contenders in town don’t only talk the talk, they walk the walk.
The Miami Dolphins have been heavily disrespected all off-season. The media used narratives like HC Mike McDaniel not “looking qualified to lead a group of men.” And QB Tua Tagovailoa “not being able to throw deep enough for Tyreek Hill” as the justification for betting against the Dolphins.
Instead, the media liked teams like the Raiders and the Broncos.
Going into week 4 both of those teams look like absolute disasters, Josh McDaniels’ 0-3 start with the Raiders put him at 5-20 as an HC since his 6-0 start. And don’t even get me started on Nathaniel Hackett, the guy makes an HC like Freddie Kitchens look like Bill Parcels.
But besides the media’s AFC picks bombing, the Dolphins have truly done the impossible for what was expected of them, and have left the media and the rest of the NFL world look silly.
I mean, who would have expected the Dolphins to go to Baltimore and WIN, come back to Miami vs the Bills and WIN, and then let the rest of the NFL world that Miami is bringing that smoke?
I can show you better than I can explain.
How the Miami Dolphins turned into the villain:
The Miami Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, who can be the best WR in the NFL on any given Sunday. But they also have Tyreek Hill, the NFL’s best trash talker since Shannon Sharpe:
The Miami Dolphins don’t only talk the talk, they walk the walk.
The Dolphins didn’t make too much noise in the week leading up to the matchup with the Bills, the media and other NFL fans saw Miami’s victory over the Ravens as a mere fluke. These fans thought the Bills would crush the Dolphins.
But like we all saw in a heated matchup this past week 3, the Miami Dolphins are for real.
Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence is shining, and the NFL world hates it:
When asked about the potential matchup between WR Tyreek Hill and CB Eli Apple, this is what Tua Tagovailoa had to say:
Tyreek Hill is going to take souls on TNF:
Hill and Apple were last matched up in the AFC Championship game in January 2022, where the Chiefs lost to the Bengals in overtime. Apple made a key play on Hill to prevent a touchdown on a drive, which apple then highlighted on Twitter after the game, stating: “He’s a baby!” when referring to Hill.
Eli Apple then allegedly sent Tyreek Hill Bengals gear, and tickets to the Super Bowl vs the Rams. But this part of the story has not been confirmed.
Hill had this to say:
The Miami Dolphins have a lot to say, and the NFL world hates it:
NFL fans and media bet on Tyreek Hill to fail in Miami, they expected his situation to look a lot like Davante Adams with the Raiders.
They were wrong.
They said Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t able to throw the deep ball and would be exposed with Tyreek Hill.
They were wrong.
They said Mike McDaniel would never be able to lead a group of men, and he would fail as an HC.
They were wrong.
The list could go on but I won’t bore you, the Miami Dolphins are officially a contender in the AFC, they have proved all the naysayers wrong. And that has brought even more fuel to the fire.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the 1972 perfect season, and the 2022 Miami Dolphins could be building something special right now.
Below are the NFL QB rankings after week 3, can you guess where Tua Tagovailoa lands?