Miami Dolphins unblemished opening comes to an end
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are no longer undefeated losing tonight to the Bengals. The game was not good for the Dolphins who lost more than the game, they lost their starting QB.
Miami entered the game banged up and the short week didn’t help. Tua was lost in the first half to a potentially serious neck/head injury and lost starting superstar CB Xavien Howard in the 2nd half when he aggravated his groin injury.
The Dolphins’ defense played well enough to win but Miami couldn’t overcome the loss of Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater was not good tonight. His passes were often high or he quickly checked off to his dump receiver. Driving late in the 4th quarter, Bridgewater was closing on the RedZone when he threw a perfect interception when he couldn’t read Mike Gesicki’s route.
The Bengals wasted no time turning the interception into a touchdown coming back off the 2:00 minute warning.
Miami’s offensive star was clearly Raheem Mostert who ran with a lot of conviction. The Dolphins’ running game was picking up steam tonight and they probably should have stuck with it given Bridgewater was the QB.
Miami’s loss, however, takes a backseat to the news of Tua’s injury. As of now, we don’t know what the severity of the injury is or how long he will miss.
The Dolphins will have around 10 days to get ready for their trip to New York to face the Jets but the feeling around the team right now is subdued and will likely remain so until news of Tagovailoa’s injury is better known.
Many expected the Dolphins to start the season 1-3 and instead, they start 3-1. That’s not bad at all.