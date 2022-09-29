Mike McDaniel is playing Infinity D Chess against everybody
By Matt Serniak
Just when you think you have the answers, Mike McDaniel changes the questions. Just when you think you may have something on Mike McDaniel and know his secret sauce, he let’s you know that he is more moves ahead of you than you can comprehend.
Yesterday evening, it came out that some voyeur was filming the Dolphin’s practice inside of the stadium where the Cincinnatti Bearcats play. I’m going to share the grainy, typical UFO-type quality footage that got so many hot and bothered last night because it doesn’t matter for a multitude of reasons. But I do warn you, what you’re about to see is shocking and not for the squeamish.
I didn’t care at all when this happened because the clips show nothing of worth to the Bengals. Oh, they put Tyreek Hill in motion? is that a WR in the backfield? Unbelievable! Guess the Bengals’ defense have to be on the lookout for that. Also, Miss Lippy’s car is green.
The other reason that there’s no reason to care is that Mike McDaniel knew the whole time and decided to act accordingly.
That’s my friggin coach right there. Like in Casino when Nicky Santoro is talking about how the FBI was watching him and he says he bought all the state-of-the-art equipment to watch them back. That’s what Mike McDaniel did here. McDaniel knew some loser was filming his stuff so he went ahead and was running plays with 12 guys in there.
Now, even though I think it’s likely that Mike McDaniel can effectively hide a 12th guy on the field, who’s not the Sun, of course, I don’t think he’s going to go ahead and risk a penalty.
I don’t care if this is just Mike McDaniel saying that he knew they were up there and that he’s lying about the 12 guys on the field thing. That’s still going to put some doubt into the minds of the Bengals’ coaches, who I’m pretty sure couldn’t;t care less about this terrible Ebaum’s World quality footage.
Love that Mike McDaniel is our coach. Love everything about his style. Now, let’s go out and disappoint all the Buffalo Bills fans and everyone who works for ESPN and put one on the Bengals.
Prediction: I wasn’t able to get a prediction article out. Hand up, that’s on me. Dolphins 27 Bengals 22
