Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field with potential serious injury
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is down and now out. The Miami Dolphins starting quarterback is being put on a stretcher to be taken off the field.
UPDATE: It is being reported that Tua has suffered neck and head injuries. He was transported to a level one trauma center.
UPDATE 2: The Miami Dolphins released a statement that he is moving his extremities and is alert and oriented.
Tua took an easy hit by a Bengal defender but the defender twisted him and slammed him into the turf. Immediately Tua tensed on the ground and his fingers contorted which could be a neurological problem.
Miami has been playing decently but are showing some signs of being worn down. Prior to the hit, Tua was having a decent night but was coming up short on his deep passes. He had one underthrown pass that was intercepted and one that was overthrown.
Tua’s lone shot into the endzone was dropped by Chase Edmonds.
With Tua now out of the game, Teddy Bridgewater will take over the team. Down by one point, 7-6, the Dolphins are going to need to rally around the new quarterback.
Miami’s defense, after giving up an opening drive touchdown, has been playing well. They have forced a punt and stopped the Bengals on fourth and one.
Miami’s points have come on the leg of Jason Sanders who has made two field goals and has had one tipped at the line for a missed attempt from 55.
The concern now, however, is on Tua and his health.
Miami activated Skylar Thompson today and he is now the backup quarterback to Bridgewater.
We likely won’t know the severity of Tua’s injury until later tonight or tomorrow.
As we were set to wrap this and post it, Tee Higgins was able to get behind Xavien Howard for a deep touchdown giving the Bengals a 14-6 lead.