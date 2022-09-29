Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged and return home with the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t get much good news from Teddy Bridgewater but they did get great news about Tua Tagovailoa.
According to the Thursday night telecast, Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital and will make the trip home tonight with the team. This is incredibly good news for a quarterback who was carted off the field.
Tua took a vicious shot from a Bengal defender when he was slammed to the ground. The Bengals were not flagged on the play.
With Tua out of the game, the Dolphins’ offense was stagnant and couldn’t generate any consistency. Teddy Bridgewater was not good in relief and many fans were hoping to see Skylar Thompson who hasn’t taken an NFL snap but did manage to play well in preseason.
The biggest question for the Dolphins and their fans is when will Tua Tagovailoa be able to return to the football field? That question may not be known for a while. Tua will likely undergo more tests when he gets back to Miami.
A neck injury is nothing to take lightly. The Dolphins, who have taken some negativity over the concussion/non-concussion issue last week, have to be very careful on how they handle this situation.
With Tua likely being out, for potentially quite a while, the Dolphins are going to need to figure out who is going to carry their team into the coming weeks. Miami’s next game will be in New York where they will play the Jets. Miami will then return home to take on the Vikings.