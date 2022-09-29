Will Miami Dolphins history repeat itself tonight in Cincinnati?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are chasing their own history tonight and a win would be an ironic twist of fate. Will they repeat history and possibly make their own in the process?
The last time the Miami Dolphins started a season 4-0 was in 1995. That season opened with three straight wins but when they played their fourth game of the year, it was in Cincinnati.
Miami of course, beat the Bengals that season but there is a bit more irony in all of this.
That season the Dolphins’ bye week was in week four. That means they had almost a full two weeks to get ready for them. This week, they will have only a couple of days.
1995 was also Don Shula’s last season coaching in the NFL. It would be fitting that Miami’s newest head coach would receive the baton from the greatest coach the Dolphins have ever had. A 4-0 start would be incredible. Shula’s last season started with 4-0 and McDaniel’s starts 4-0.
Then we have the whole 50th anniversary of the undefeated 1972 season. Miami being one of the last teams to be undefeated is pretty ironic and if they can make it undefeated to Pittsburgh on October 23rd, they will enter the game honoring that season and the players.
Miami is not going to find tonight an easy match-up but there is an internal belief in the McDaniel system and the players are playing complimentary football. They have yet to put a complete game on the field so tonight is another chance to do just that.
The Bengals of course, playing at home, would like nothing better than to knock Miami off the pedestal. For what’s it worth, Miami won their 4th in 1995 but lost the next three finishing 9-7 and losing in the first round of the playoffs.
Perhaps history doesn’t really need to repeat itself entirely.
In other news, the Dolphins have signed River Cracraft to the 53-man roster. He has been elevated each of the last three weeks and was no longer eligible for elevation. Miami did elevate Larnel Coleman for the third time so a decision should come next week on his status heading into week five.