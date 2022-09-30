3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins deflating loss to the Bengals
By Matt Serniak
It’s not fun at all writing this. Not fun at all. The Miami Dolphins lost last night against the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15. But as well know that isn’t the story. The story is that Tua Tagovailoa got badly hurt and it was a terrible scene when it happened.
We all saw the play. Tua booted to his left, held the ball for a while and then got whipped to the ground by a giant. It wasn’t a dirty play. It’s just that Tua isn’t that large and that guy is crazy strong. It’s like when guys used to run into Shaq. It wasn’t his fault they would ricochet of him like pinballs.
And then we saw one of the more gruesome and gut-wrenching scenes, at least, I have ever seen on football field. Tua’s hands were locked in a bad position. At first, I thought h broke his fingers. He didn’t. He hit head and the force of it sent signals to his nervous system and his body just did that.
The team came out and huddled around him, praying for Tua’s health. The stretcher came out and he was sent to one of the top neurology hospitals in the country.
The rest of the game was so worthless to watch. I watched it but I had zero emotion to it. I wasn’t thinking about the outcome of the game to much. I thought the worst things about how the injury to Tua might be life altering to him. Like, I started to think about Ryan Shazier and stuff like that.
Teddy Bridgewater came in, played averagely, and the Miami Dolphins lost to the Bengals. The team is 3-1 with 10 days off heading to New York to play the Jets, a game where I will be at.
But my head isn’t thinking about how the Miami Dolphins can beat the Jets. It’s thinking about how I hope Tua will be okay enough to walk around easily.
Fortunately, some good news came out last night.
These are all great signs that Tua is at least able to walk around and communicate. No idea when he will be able to play but that doesn’t matter right now. What matter is getting healthy enough to live. Football comes after that.
What this means for the Miami Dolphins organization that once again finds itself in the middle of controversy, who knows?
Mike McDaniel stood up after the game and answered every question thrown at him. He pretty much echoed the same thought again and again saying that Tua passed every test and protocol since he got injured on Sunday.
If you’d like to go through the whole interview from McDaniel, here you go;
This is going to get very loud and annoying for us fans because the Miami Dolphins, once again, are going to look like a clown show of an organization letting Tua play whether they were in the right or not. Again, Tua passed everything he needed to. The issue for Mike McDaniel and the league is whether or not when a player passes the concussion protocol should the team step in and over-ride it when the player appears fine? I don’t have an answer for that.
I do know that the player association is going to continue their investigation and that new protocols will sooner than later be put in place. Book it.
There was an actual football game and even though you can tell that the Miami Dolphins looked like they’re in state of fog after the incident, we did learn a few things, I think