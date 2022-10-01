Miami Dolphins season could rest in the gloved hands of Bridgewater
By Brian Miller
For now and the foreseeable future, Teddy Bridgewater is the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa has to be considered out for a lengthy period of time until he is cleared to return to the field. The Dolphins’ hopes in 2022 may very well depend on Bridgewater.
The Bridgewater we saw on Thursday night is not going to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs and he isn’t about to keep Miami in the playoff discussion. Yes, it is early in the season but you saw what I saw on the field Thursday night.
Bridgewater wasn’t accurate, he wasn’t quick, he wasn’t a leader and that is a problem. There is, however, some hope.
If we really want to dig into all this we can realize that Bridgewater didn’t have a full week to work the gameplan. He has been working with the 2nd units most of the year so far. The game plan will have to change if Bridgewater is the quarterback. Miami’s quick hit offensive passing game will not be fast. Tua gets the ball out of his hands in less than 2.5 seconds. Bridgewater takes a bit longer.
That being said, this is the 2nd week in a row that we saw Bridgewater come into a game and look lost. I’m not saying the Dolphins will better off starting Skylar Thompson, I’m not there yet and neither should you be but he is going to be on the lips of many Dolphins fans.
What is disappointing about Bridgewater through two games is not the interception that lost the game on Thursday, it’s the lack of leadership. There are a lot of reasons Bridgewater struggled but as a veteran with starting experience, I expected a lot more.
If the Dolphins are going to stay in the playoff talk, the next four games could be crucial depending on how long Tua is out. For now, and until Tua does return, this is Bridgewater’s team and he has to own and take them on his shoulder and lead them. He has the Jets, Vikings, and Steelers over the next three weeks and there is no reason Miami shouldn’t win those games, even if Bridgewater is the quarterback.