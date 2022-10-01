You should be outraged over the Tua Tagovailoa issue because it’s popular
By Brian Miller
If you are not upset about the Tua Tagovailoa hit and are not outraged over the fact that he played on Thursday, then you are part of the problem. At least that is what many are telling you today.
From NBA player to other players around the NFL and hundreds more from the media, you should be picketing in front of the Miami Dolphins training facility. You should be following suspended owner Stephen Ross around with a pitchfork like a scene from South Park. If you are not doing any of those things, then you don’t care, you are part of the problem. You should be ashamed of yourself.
It doesn’t matter that all of these people saying these things do not carry Ph.D.’s in neural medicine. No, sorry, the “eyeball” test is plenty to know that you are right and everyone else is wrong.
God forbid anyone tries to talk sense into those hundreds if not thousands of social media experts who know everything about everything.
The fact is very simple, if it is revealed that the Dolphins did something wrong, then there should be serious repercussions. If the medical staff that diagnosed him missed, overlooked, or ignored protocols to get Tua back into the game against the Bills, there should be serious repercussions. This could go very deep and a lot of people could be affected by it, Tua Tagovailoa himself could and should also be held accountable if he found a way to circumvent the rules.
But…and there is always a but, why are so many bent out of shape over something they know so little or nothing about? Sorry folks but the Will Smith movie Concussion is not a college class that you can watch and become an expert on.
The best thing we can do is sit back, relax, and wait for the NFL and the NFLPA to complete whatever they are working on to find out what happened. We should wait until we know more about the MRI results that will take place over the next week. The follow-up reports and so on.
Let the talking-heads or whatever you would like to call them, the “Karens” from Bills Mafia who has found something else to whine about their loss. Let the medical professionals do their jobs and find out what happened on Thursday night and why.
Then, if there is a reason to be pissed off, then we can all be pissed off together. Sadly, the only thing that will do is provide an opportunity for them all to say, “see I told you so!” because, in the end, that is why the bark so loudly anyway. To be right.
If you truly want to be outraged over something, be outraged over him being slammed down unnecessarily and not being flagged for it.